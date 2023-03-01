NEWBERRY — With less than 10 seconds on the clock and the score tied at 76, junior Andrew Robinson (Lexington) made his move to the basket and got a highly contested layup to fall with just three seconds remaining in regulation. The ensuing inbound pass by Emory & Henry (15-13, 6-12 South Atlantic Conference) was caught around halfcourt, and the Wasps’ Jalen Leftwich dribbled inside the 3-point line and fired a game-tying shot attempt, but the jumper was nowhere close and the home Eleazer Arena crowd erupted.

The win closes the books on Newberry’s (19-9, 12-6 South Atlantic Conference) regular season, but the Wolves, as the No. 2 seed in the Piedmont Division, will host UVA Wise, the No. 3 seed in the Mountain Division, on Wednesday night in a SAC Quarterfinal playoff game.

The Wolves’ 19 wins against Division II institutions is a program record; their .667 winning percentage in conference play is likewise a program high-mark.

In fitting fashion, the seniors – QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) and TJ Brown (Columbia) – led the Wolves in scoring Saturday afternoon: McCollum had 24 points and nine rebounds while Brown had 13 points and five assists. Jalen Johnson’s (Sumter) 12 points were next on the scoresheet, followed by Robinson with 10.

It wasn’t all easy for Newberry, the Wasps were able to erase a 15-point Wolves advantage.

Staked to a 37-22 lead with less than four minutes remaining in the first half after six straight points from Brown, the Wasps nailed two 3s to bring the lead back down to nine. After McCollum made one of two free throws, Emory & Henry scored five straight points to cut the Newberry advantage to 38-33.

Robinson, though, was able to fire home a 3-ball of his own with 21 seconds left in the half to give the Wolves an eight-point lead at the break.

That lead extended back to double-digits (43-33) after Malik Joseph (Eleuthera, Bahamas) opened the second-half scoring with a lay-in. Just as quickly, an 8-0 run by the Wasps shrunk their deficit to only two points, forcing a Newberry timeout to regroup about four minutes into the second half.

The game was eventually tied at 48, and Emory & Henry gained its first lead of the game at 49-48 with 13 minutes to play. It was then turn into a proverbial see-saw battle, with the score being tied six more times over the next 12 minutes – leading to the 76-all score with 29 seconds to go after a pair of Wasp free throws.

That set up the game-winner from Robinson, who also scored a career-high 26 points in Wednesday’s win over Wingate.

Diving further into the stat sheet, the Wolves collected 39 rebounds, including 15 on the offensive glass – the Wolves are No. 2 in all of Division II in that category. That translated to 22 second-chance points, and Newberry also outscored Emory & Henry 44-34 in the paint.