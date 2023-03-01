PEMBROKE, N.C. — Traveling up to Pembroke for the second time this season, the the Newberry College wrestling team competed in this year’s NCAA Super Region II Championships.

In the end, Newberry established their mark as one of the top teams in Super Region II, sending six wrestlers to the NCAA Super Region II Championships in Iowa: 125 lbs Zach Shupp (Fairfield, Ohio), 141 lbs Josh Blatt (Albemarle, N.C.), 149 lbs Devan Moore (Baxley, Ga.), 165 lbs P.J. Wunderlich (Myrtle Beach), 174 lbs Dayton Fields (Seneca, Mo.) and 285 lbs Devon Rice (Rock Hill). All punched their tickets to the NCAA Championships with top three finishes, featuring a regional champ in Moore.

Going in with a bye, Moore won by major decision over Demetri Teddlie of King, 13-4, and he followed up with a decision win over Jake Piccirilli of host UNC Pembroke. He claimed regional championship glory by beating Jack Tangen of Lander with a 8-2 decision in the final.

Three Wolves earned a second place finish in the championships with Shupp, Blatt and Wunderlich each winning the first two matches of their tournament en route to them being edged out by James Joplin, Zeth Brower and David Hunsberger of Lander, respectively.

Fields and Rice both went five matches deep into the tournament and had to overcome a lost in order to get into the third place match. However, with the opportunity to continue towards being a national champion in the balance, each overcame their opponents by decisions on the way to being part of the six representing Newberry in Iowa next month.