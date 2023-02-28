NINETY-SIX — Senior Alex Pillar (Hawley, Pa.) led the way for the Wolves with a one-under two round score of 143 to take home medalist honors at the Fort Club Invitational hosted by Lander University at the Fort Club on Thursday, February 23.

Though no team score was posted for the event, the Wolves sent nine golfers with six of them finishing in the top-8 of the leader board. Freshman Javier Borrego Martin (Salamanca, Spain) finished the tournament alone in second-place after turning in a pair of 72’s to finish even for the tournament. Just three strokes behind him was senior Patrick Jacobs (Prosperity) and freshman Herman du Plessis (Johannesburg, Z.A.), both finished in a tie for fourth-place on the day, carding three-over for the event.

Sophomore Carlos Camaros-Ruiz (Madrid, Spain) took home a sixth-place finish as he was able to finish four-over for the event while sophomore Benny Fischer (Regensburg, Germany) carded just one stroke more that Camaros-Ruiz to take home a tie for eighth. Sophomore Tom Hull (Spalding, England) carded a one-over round to start the day and ended with a fix-over round to secure his tie for tenth-place.

Sophomore Miguel Meza (Torreon, Mexico) and freshman Eric Nord (Blythewood) each rounded out the event in a tie for 19th as they were able to have a two-round combined score of ten-over each.