NEWBERRY — Four members of the Newberry College men’s lacrosse team registered hat tricks on Thursday night to send the Wolves to victory at Setzler Field and a 4-0 record.

Those players were Mac Ryan (Lake Villa, Ill), Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.), Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada) and Curtis Bukta (Ontario, Canada). Also scoring for the Wolves were James Osorio (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) and Miles Jones (Jupiter, FLA.) who had two goals each, and Briley Maxwell (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) and Sam Parent (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) scored one goal apiece.

Ryan got Newberry started off at the 12:30 mark of the first quarter to even the score at 1 as the Trojans got on the board just over two minutes into the game. Mount Olive (1-3, 0-0 Conference Carolinas) scored again to regain a 2-1 advantage, but Jones scored an unassisted goal to bring the score back even with about nine minutes to play in the first.

After the Trojans scored their third goal to go up by one again, Reed scored back to back goals – including one on a man-up opportunity – and Maxwell scored a man-up goal of his own to give the Wolves a 5-3 lead after one quarter of play.

Three straight Mount Olive goals within the first three minutes of the second quarter gave them a 6-5 lead, but Parent’s lone goal and Bukta’s first gave the lead back to the Wolves about halfway through the quarter. Though the Trojans tied it at 7 a few minutes later, Jones answered with his second goal of the night with just 32 seconds remaining in the first half to give Newberry an 8-7 lead at the break.

The Wolves then scored four unanswered goals – five in total going back to the first half – by the 8-minute mark of the third quarter to go up 12-7; Westmoreland had two of those goals, while Ryan and Osorio netted the others. Each team scored once more before the end of the quarter as the Wolves maintained a five-goal, 13-8 advantage heading into the fourth.

Mount Olive didn’t go away quietly, however, as they too scored four unanswered goals to cut the Newberry lead to just one at 13-12 about halfway through the final quarter.

Bukta responded with two goals a minute apart to give the Wolves some breathing room, which were then followed by one goal each from Westmoreland, Ryan and Reed. Reed’s team-leading 16th goal of the season came off a feed from Maxwell with 1:46 left and was on the man-up advantage, ending the scoring for the night. It was the fifth straight goal for the Wolves, their second 5-0 spurt of the game.

As a bunch, Newberry collected 30 ground balls to Mount Olive’s 24 – seven of which belonged to Colby Rogers (East Islip, N.Y.). The Wolves also caused nine Trojan turnovers and converted 3 of 4 man-up opportunities throughout the night.