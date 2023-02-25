GENEVA, N.Y. — The National Field Hockey Coaches Association announced their annual Division II Scholars of Distinction last week and five Wolves earned the honor for their hard work in the classroom.

Those five Newberry College field hockey student-athletes: Fiorella Berenguel, Lily Drury, Sarah Knapp, Sinèad Meyer and Katie Shepherd.

The Scholars of Distinction program recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

The NFHCA announced their 2023 Division II Academic Squad on Feb. 9 and 15 Wolves received that honor. That award honors undergraduate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year, and were nominated by their NFHCA member coach.

This marks the fourth consecutive year the Wolves have had at least five players honored as Scholars of Distinction.

In total, 104 student-athletes from around the country were honored for their impressive academic performances in their undergraduate careers. 2022 national champion East Stroudsburg University and South Atlantic Conference associate member University of Mount Olive led all schools with nine honorees each.