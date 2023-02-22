NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s lacrosse team leaped five spots into the No. 13 position in the Nike/USA Lacrosse Magazine Division II Poll.

The Wolves started the season 2-0 with a pair of wins last week, the first coming at home against the Young Harris Mountain Lions, 19-10. Newberry then traveled to North Carolina to visit the Belmont Abbey Crusaders on Saturday – who were ranked No. 13 in the Nike/USA Lacrosse Magazine Poll when the game was played – to earn a come-from-behind 16-15 victory.

Over the course of the two games, senior Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada) tallied 11 total goals, two assists and four ground balls to lead the Wolves’ attack; Reed’s six goals against Belmont Abbey were a career best. Curtis Bukta (Ontario, Canada), James Osorio (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) and Mac Ryan (Lake Villa, Ill.) scored four goals apiece over the two-game stretch.

Defensively, sophomore Jack Travassos (Ontario, Canada) caused four turnovers in the two wins, as did freshman David Squires (Aquebogue, N.Y.).