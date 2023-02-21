TIGERVILLE — Continuing their dominant start to the season, the No. 25 Newberry College women’s tennis team (7-0, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) swept all seven points against the North Greenville Crusaders in a 7-0 road victory.

The Wolves, playing in their first match since defending their Florence Invitational title on Feb. 4, did not allow the Crusaders to take a set in the match. In double’s play, graduate student Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France) took an impressive win at the one: 6-2. As impressive a win as it was, the Wolves playing at the two and three won even more lopsided victories. Junior Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) and freshman Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) won their match 6-1 at the two while freshman Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) and freshman Hazel Vernon (Plymouth, England) held their opponents scoreless in a 6-0 sweep.

Castaneda cruised to a 6-2 first-set victory before winning a closer second set by a score of 7-5. That was the closest any Crusader came to taking a set from the Wolves. Chamoun easily defeated her opponent in two sets at the two: 6-1, 6-2. Junior Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India) recorded her first single’s victory of the season with a two-set, 6-3, 6-1, win. Playing at the four, Cardenas won her match easily with a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Miralles likewise dominated her opponent with a 6-1, 6-2 victory. Harfield rounded out the sweep for the Wolves by giving up just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win at the six.

All told, the Wolves outscored the Crusaders 18-3 in double’s play and 73-16 in single’s play.