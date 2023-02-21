TIGERVILLE — In a great day on the court for the Newberry College tennis programs, the men’s team (6-2, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the North Greenville University Crusaders (0-4), 4-0.

The Wolves took two of the three matches in doubles play to secure the double’s point. Sophomores Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany) took the match at the one by an impressive 6-2. Senior Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) and junior Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) doubled their opponents’ score at 6-3 to secure the victory at the three and the double’s point for Newberry.

Bivol, once again playing at the one, dominated his opponent, winning in two sets: 6-2, 6-0. Grabia likewise dominated his opponent in single’s play, winning by the same two-set score as Bivol: 6-2, 6-0. Sophomore Joshua Fritz (Waiblingen, Germany) took a three-set victory over his opponent from NGU, putting the match at the point of no return for the Crusaders and securing the victory for the scarlet and gray: 6-4, 0-6, 5-7.

Senior Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany), Friedland and Blavignat each split the first sets of their singles’ matches, but play was cut short with the match secured for the Wolves.