GREENWOOD — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team fell in an away game, 12-10, to the Bearcats from Lander University (1-0).

The Wolves and Bearcats kicked off their game to the visitors taking control early on. Newberry took the chances early, but it was the home team able to take the lead first with a score by Kasey Bronco. Less than a minute later, Lander doubled their lead with a goal from Emmy Peterson. At the 6:35 mark, Lander made it a trifecta of goals with a score from Lauren Fallow, followed by a fourth from Alyssa Suchan to cap off a dominant quarter from the Bearcats.

The second quarter proved to be better for the Wolves in terms of offensive production. Mackenzie Watson (Tampa, Fla.) started the scoring with a free-position goal within 30 seconds of the quarter starting, but the Bearcats answered with Suchan’s second goal a minute later. Lander took a five goal lead with Brooke Kelly’s free position goal at 12:21, but after five minutes of action and build up on the offensive end, Newberry tacked the second goal on the sheet on a man up goal from Sierra Hummell (Myrtle Beach). The Wolves scored a third from Marissa Plumer (Kent Island, Md.).

In the second half, Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) sparked a response by scoring from the free position 27 seconds into the third quarter. Hanna Bond (Falls Church, Va.) quickly made a statement of her own with the fifth goal for the Wolves to pull things within one. Emmy Peterson had other plans for the home team, scoring her second goal of the game and the seventh for Lander. The Bearcats used the quarter to create some breathing room on the score sheet, scoring their eighth and ninth goal within the seven and eight minute mark of the quarter, but a goal from Serena Elias (Myrtle Beach) cut the deficit to three goals and set up a fourth quarter that promised to be full of action from both teams.

The fourth quarter started slow for both teams, as defense took control for the early part of the period. Lander dealt the first blow in the period with a goal from Alyssa Suchan, her third of the game, at 8:45. Newberry’s Jenny Bates (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) gave the visitors the quick response needed to stay in the game, scoring a goal at 8:24. Bates responded with a second goal in as many minutes to cut the lead of the Bearcats to two, but Emmy Peterson of Lander answered the call for her team with a clutch goal from the free position at 6:06. A goal from Brooke Kelly at 3:46 made it 12 for the home team, but Newberry was not going down without a fight. Jenny Bates would secure her hat trick and Ella Todd (Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada) added to her tally within the final two minutes, but it was not enough as the Wolves fell to the Bearcats in a tightly contested matchup, 12-10.