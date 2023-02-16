NEWBERRY — Newberry High School suffered a loss from Abbeville High last Thursday, securing the Panthers second regional playoff spot in the upcoming playoffs.

The Panthers’ biggest lead came at the break, seven points, while they led by a mere five points heading into the final stanza, 39-34.

Abbeville converted all eight of their free-throws in the first quarter while Newberry also made eight attempts during the course of the evening.

Newberry made 17 field shots, including 12 two-pointers, the Panthers made 21 field shots, including three three-pointers.

Tyquaviuos Davis led the Newberry scoring with 19 points, while Darius Elkins finished with 12 points.

Isiah Glymph scored nine points, the trio of BJ Jones, Kenton Caldwell and Jamel Howse scored two points apiece.

AJ Jeter ended the Newberry scoring with a lone free-throw.

The loss sends the Bulldogs on the road as a third seed to Greer Middle College on Thursday.