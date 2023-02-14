GAFFNEY — The Newberry College women’s basketball team (7-16, 3-10 South Atlantic Conference) dropped their conference matchup to the Limestone Saints (13-10, 8-5 SAC), 71-52.

Redshirt senior center Tyla Stolberg (Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) recorded a double-double as she led the Wolves in scoring and rebounding with 20 points and 10 rebounds. She also recorded a block in the game. Senior guard Holly Davies (Camberley, Surrey, England) was second on the team in both scoring and rebounding with 11 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Giulia Bongiorno (Rome, Italy) was the third and final Wolf to put up double-digit points with 10. She also had five rebounds.

The Wolves got off to an early lead when junior guard Faith Putz (Des Moines, Iowa) netted a layup and junior guard Payton Cronen (Louisville, Ky.) sank a shot from beyond the arc to put the Wolves up five points. After two and a half minutes of play and two Limestone free throws, Putz sank a free throw to bring the Wolves’ lead to 6-2 with 7:23 to play in the first quarter. But the Wolves’ offense began to stall as they missed three shots over the next three minutes while the Saints netted one field goal and two free throws to tie the game at six points. With just over four minutes to play in the first quarter, sophomore center April Rummery-Lamb (Darwin, NT, Australia) ended the scoring drought for the Wolves with a free throw, reclaiming a one-point lead. After a pair of free throws from Bongiorno, the Wolves’ lead grew to three points, but that was quickly erased with a three-pointer from Limestone. The Wolves’ offense stalled as they missed all four shots over the final three minutes of the first half while also giving up three turnovers. After the game-tying three-pointer, Limestone ended the quarter on a 6-0 run and took a 15-9 lead into the second quarter.

The Wolves’ offense started slow in the second quarter, missing two field goals and two free throws before recording their first points of the quarter almost four-and-a-half into the quarter. The Saints netted eight points over that span, and their lead stood at 23-11 with 5:46 remaining in the first half. Another two and a half minutes passed before Stolberg sank the Wolves’ first field goal of the quarter with 3:16 to play. About forty-five seconds later, she scored two points on a pair of free throws. The Wolves ended the quarter on a two-minute, 5-2 run to cut a bit into the lead. Still, with the Saints outpacing the Wolves early in the half, the Wolves entered the locker room down 32-21.

The Saints came out ready in the second half, opening the first two-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter on a 9-2 run. The Wolves only committed one turnover during that period and only missed one shot. That lone basket for the Wolves came from Davies. Limestone grew their lead by six more points before Newberry scored on two layups within 30 seconds, one from Bongiorno and one from Stolberg.

With a Limestone three-pointer between and after the Newberry layups, Limestone led the game 51-27 with just over four and a half minutes to play in the third quarter. Two possessions later for both teams, the Wolves and Saints traded two-point baskets before beginning a 6-2 run with field goals from junior guard Dyani Burke (Columbia) and Bongiorno and a pair of free throws from Stolberg. Bongiorno added a free throw to the run before Limestone scored the final basket of the quarter with just over a minute-and-a-half to go in the quarter. The Wolves missed two field goals over the final minute-and-a-half as they entered the final 10 minutes down 57-36.

The Wolves managed to outscore the Saints in the final quarter 16-14. Newberry ended the game on a 8-4 run, but with the sizable deficit from the first three quarters, the Wolves fell to the Saints 71-52.