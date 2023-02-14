NEWBERRY – The Newberry College field hockey had 15 players named to the 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches’ Association Division II National Academic Squad. This is the fourth consecutive season that at least 15 Wolves have been named to the award

Headlining the list for the Wolves is senior forward Carly Ellis (Virginia Beach, Va.) who was honored as she appeared on the list for the fourth time in as many years. She was one of 49 four-year honorees.

The other 14 Wolves named to the squad were: Tamsin Bangert, Fiorella Berenguel, Kaylee Bisset, Stembile Chikoore, Lily Drury, Sarah Knapp, Sinéad Meyer, Agustina Montserrat, Hailey Moore, Sanne Pronk, Carsyn Rizzuti, Lotje Schulpen, Katie Shepherd and Lieke Varenkamp.

“I am very proud of our student-athletes that put in the work off the field this past fall semester,” said Head Coach Hannah Dave. “It takes dedication, accountability, and a lot of sacrifice to be a student-athlete and these 15 players have exceeded the expectation.”

The NFHCA National Academic Squad program honors undergraduate collegiate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year, and were nominated by their NFHCA member coach.

National champion East Stroudsburg University led the list with 24 student-athletes on the list. Pace University was second with 18 student-athletes receiving academic squad recognition.