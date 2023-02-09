PROSPERITY — In an exciting game on Tuesday, January 31, Mid-Carolina High School’s varsity boys basketball team played at home against Ninety-Six and pulled out the victory.

In the first quarter of the game, Mid-Carolina scored 10 points with their strong defense keeping Ninety-Six behind with 0 points. In the second quarter, the Wildcats started to make a comeback and kept the Rebels on their feet, with each team scoring 20 points. The Rebels pulled ahead further in the third quarter, managing to score 20 additional points, with the Wildcats only scoring 10. The Rebels and Wildcats kept the game close for whole fourth quarter, going back and forth with an additional 10 points scored for each team.

The final score of the game was 60-40, in favor of Mid-Carolina.

Mid-Carolina’s top scorer was Ty Floyd with 18 points and Jacob Clark being a close second scorer with 15 points.

Though Mid-Carolina has had a difficult season, they won their last game against Fairfield, putting them on a two-game win streak.