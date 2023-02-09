NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School boys basketball team split their regional games last week, including grabbing a win at home against Mid-Carolina on Friday.

The Bulldogs got a seasonal sweep of the Rebels after their 61-52 victory.

Mid-Carolina led 14-7 after the first quarter, while Newberry led with three points at the half, and eight points going into the final stanza.

The Rebels made all seven of their free-throws between the second and third quarters, while Newberry converted most of their nine in the second half. Newberry hit 23 shots, compared to Mid-Carolina’s 13, from inside the arc, while the Rebels hit three times as many three-pointers as the Bulldogs.

Kaden Myers led the Mid-Carolina scoring with 18 points. Nolan Palmore ended the night with nine points, Jacob Clark had eight, and Connor Cromer finished with seven points. Ben Boyd and Ty Floyd rounded out the Mid-Carolina scoring with six and four points, respectively.

Tyquaviuos Davis led the Newberry scoring with 27 points. Darius Elkins saw eight points fall in, while both Isiah Glymph and Kenton Caldwell had seven points apiece. BJ Jones scored six points, while AJ Jeter and Jamel Howse ended the scoring for Newberry with four and two points, respectively.

On Tuesday of last week, Newberry ended the night with a seasonal split of Saluda, after a 62-55 road loss.

The Tigers led by two points, three, and five points after each of the first three quarters.

Saluda made a third of their free-throws (8 for 21), as well as 26 field shots, including two three-pointers.

Newberry got 17 of its 20 field shots from inside the arc, while making 12 of their 18 free-throws.

Elkins got 12 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, while Jones finished with 12. Caldwell dropped in eight points, while both Jones and Glymph scored five apiece. Howse and Jeter wrapped up the Newberry scoring with three and two points, respectively.