NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Lady Bulldogs were defeated last week in a road trip to Saluda and in a home game to Mid-Carolina.

The Lady Rebels never trailed in their 64-40 victory on Friday evening in the Scott Gym. Mid-Carolina led by at least 10 points after each quarter, including having the 43-21 advantage heading into the final stanza. Seventy trips to the free-throw line were taken by both teams as both teams converted 13 of their attempts. Even though both teams hit one three-pointer apiece, Mid-Carolina had a two-to-one advantage in two-pointers, 24-to-12.

Daizee Williams led the Newberry scoring with 19 points. Shelarria Robinson had five points, while Angel Cook finished with four points. Faith Grey and Jamiyah Williams had three points each, as the Newberry scoring ended with the two points each of Lexie Mayes, Zy Dunbar and Yiddisha Lyles.

Haylee Gunter led the Lady Rebels’ scoring with 25 points. Brea Boyd and Bailey Stewart had 11 points each, while Callie Wilbanks (seven points), and the five points of both Braley Brown and Addie Bowers rounded out their scoring.

A road trip to Saluda on Tuesday ended in defeat to the Lady Tigers, 55- 35.

Saluda averaged scoring 15 points in each of the first three quarters, while the Lady Bulldogs averaged seven points apiece in the same time frame. Both teams made 15 two-pointers, whereas, Saluda made 14 more free-throws than Newberry did (19-5), while the Lady Tigers made two shots behind the arc compared to zero for Newberry. D. Williams scored 13 points for Newberry.

Tamaria Wadsworth finished with six points, while S. Robinson and Zakierra Ruff had four points each. J. Williams, Cook, Mayes and Lyles rounded out the Newberry scoring with two points each.