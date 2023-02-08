NEWBERRY — The Newberry College wrestling team played host to the Newberry Open on Sunday.

In an eventful day of the tournament, four Wolves secured places with Des Marshall (St. Petersburg, Fla.) and Damon Loveless (Summerville) finishing in eighth, JP Gamez (Dade City, Fla.) taking seventh place and John Parker (Temecula, Calif.) securing a second place finish in the tournament.

For Marshall, his day got started with a fall over Denton Dicaldo at 1:02 before receiving a bye in the next round. In the quarterfinal, Sam Irwin of Reinhardt defeated Marshall by a 10-0 major decision before securing a no-contest victory against Michael Watts in the consolation round.

Loveless began his day with a victory over Alberto Hernandez Alarcon by a fall in 10 seconds. After a second round loss by fall to Logan Branham of Charlotte Latin at 2:24, Loveless turned it around with a fall over Griffin Kus of Patrick & Henry CC in 18 seconds, and his run continued with a 6-2 decision over Logan Sage. Making it three in a row with a no-contest win over Adam Honis in the following round, his tournament ended with a 4-3 decision loss to Joshua Voelkel.

Starting his day with a bye, Gamez defeated Brayden Adams by a 15-5 major decision in his first action of the day. The second match ended on a different note for Gamez as he was defeated by Tyson Lane by a 17-2 tech fall victory, but he righted the ship in the next match by winning a 16-9 decision over Logan Tortual. In the final match for Gamez, he was defeated by Luke Martin of the Carolina Takedown Club by a 15-7 major decision.

Parker wasted no time getting off to a quick start in the bracket, winning by fall over Joshua Smith at 2:57 and 7-1 decision against Jose Zambrano in the following match. Making it three in a row, he defeated Ethan Larsen by a 3-2 decision and followed that victory with a semifinal no-contest win over Christian Knop. Unfortunately, Parker had to settle for second place as he was defeated by Patrick Brophy in a 4-2 decision.