NEWBERRY — Behind a solid combined pitching performance in the first game and an electric offense in the second game, the Newberry College softball team (2-0, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) swept their Saturday double header with the Southern Wesleyan Warriors. The Wolves won the first game by a score of 4-3 and run-ruled the Warriors 8-0 in the second game.

Sophomore Lindsey Foster (Griffin, Ga.) picked up the win for her 3.2 innings of work in the circle in the first game. Junior Olivia Chestnut (Mount Dora, Fla.) earned her first save of the season for her 3.1 innings of work in the first game. Alexandrea Sullivan (Campobello, S.C.) earned the win in the second game with 5.0 innings in the circle. She allowed just three hits and struck out five batters.

The Warriors and Wolves were scoreless in the first game until junior right fielder Vanessa Wilson (Loganville, Ga.) singled with two outs in the third inning and junior designated player Sierra Brogdon (Leesburg, Ga.) scored on an error by the shortstop. The Wolves plated another run in the inning when senior first baseman Lindsey Mitchell (Fairfield, Ohio) singled into right field plating Wilson from second.

In the top of the fourth, the Warriors strung together a couple of hits to halve the lead. After getting hit by a ball while still making the play, Foster exited the game with two outs in the fourth inning. Chestnut retired the first batter she faced and mitigated the damage the Warriors did in the inning

The Wolves padded their lead in the fifth inning when a walk, single and a pair of stolen bases from those runners gave Wilson her second RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly, also moving the runner up to third. The Wolves were unable to score the second runner, now on third, as the next two batters went down in order. The Wolves entered the top of the sixth with a two-run lead.

Chestnut found herself in an unfavorable situation when a pair of singles from the Warriors turned into a one-out bases loaded jam after a walk. But Chestnut did not let the pressure get to her as she forced the next two batters to pop out to the infield, leaving the bases loaded as the Wolves headed back to the plate.

After a leadoff single and a sacrifice bunt to move the runner over, junior Hailey Hill (Summerville) singled into left field scoring what became the game-winning run. Despite Dalfonso reaching after Hill on an error, the Warriors escaped the inning while giving up just the one run to the Wolves. Entering the final frame of the game, the Wolves led 4-1.

After striking out the first batter of the inning. The Warriors second batter walked to put one runner on for a two-run home run into left field by the Warrior’s catcher, cutting the Wolves’ lead to 4-3. Chestnut immediately bounced back and tired the next two batters, retiring the final batter of the game with a called strikeout.

The Wolves’ offense came to life late in the second game.

With one on and one out in the bottom of the third, Hill opened the scoring in the second game with a triple down the right field line. The Wolves were threatening for more runs in the inning as they loaded the bases following the triple, but a 1-2-3 double play ended those hopes and the inning.

Hill picked up her second RBI of the game when she scored junior second baseman Tori Rose (Moncks Corner), who doubled earlier in the inning. Hill scored herself when sophomore pinch hitter Leah Evans singled up the middle to give the Wolves a three run lead. Evans scored on the next batter, as Brogdon pinch hit a two-run home run, the first of the season for the Wolves. The Wolves had a chance to score another run as left a runner on third base to end the inning, but still entered the sixth inning with a 5-0 lead.

Freshman pitcher Jayla Jackson (Dillon) entered to pitch in the top of the sixth and allowed nothing from the Warriors’ offense. She recorded one strike out and faced just four batters.

The Wolves exploded for the final three runs needed to enact the run-rule in the bottom of the sixth. Hill recorded her third RBI of the game when she singled into centerfield with runners on first and second base. She advanced to second on a fielder’s choice and advanced to third on a single. As that fielder’s choice was not a putout, the Wolves had the bases loaded for Brogdon who herself reached on a fielder’s choice and plated Hill. The next batter, freshman catcher Molly Mattas (Duncan), ended the game with a one-RBI single which scored the game-ending run from third base. The Wolves notched their second win of the season 8-0.