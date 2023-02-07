FLORENCE — The No. 25 Newberry College women’s tennis team (6-0, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) swept all three of their matches at the Florence Invitational as they took down the Mount Olive Trojans 4-0 and the Francis Marion Patriots 4-0. In the tournament championship, the Wolves downed the Lander Bearcats 4-0 to secure their second consecutive Florence Invitational title.

Once again, due to the format of the tournament and restrictions due to court conditions, the singles points were played first and the double’s point was only played if necessary.

In the first match played on Friday, Feb. 3, Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) went to three sets with her opponent, but still secured the victory at the one: 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France) also notched her point against the Trojans, dominating in two sets: 6-1. 6-1. Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) did likewise at the five, also winning by a score of: 6-1, 6-1. Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) rounded up things at the six, winning 6-2, 6-2 and helping the Wolves avoid the double’s portion of competition for the second time on the weekend.

In the second match of the day, the first of two played on Saturday, Feb. 4, Chamoun first claimed a swift victory at the two: 6-1, 6-2. Castaneda then claimed an almost equally dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory at the one. At the six, Harfield took the most lopsided victory of the match for the Wolves winning by a score of: 6-1, 6-1. Freshman Miralles had a bit of trouble with her opponent at the five, but still secured a consecutive-set victory: 6-2, 6-4. With Miralles’ win, the Wolves claimed the match 4-0.

In the championship of the tournament, the doubles point was played first. Castaneda and Chamoun cruised to a 6-2 victory and Harfield and Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) notched the team’s second doubles victory, securing the point.

Needing to win just three of the six singles matches, the Wolves got to work. Castaneda notched a 6-3, 6-2 victory at the one while Chamoun cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 victory at the two. Needing just one more point, Miralles dominated her opponent at the five, winning 6-0, 6-1, securing the match and the tournament for the Wolves.

“We had an awesome weekend with our girls,” said Head Coach Elias Fernandez. “Once again, we proved that we are a top team in the region. This is just the beginning.”