NEWBERRY, S.C. – The Newberry College men’s basketball team managed a 41-point second half in a lively Eleazer Arena on Saturday and won in convincing fashion over UVA Wise, 79-60.

Having battled to a 40-38 halftime deficit, the Wolves held the Cavs to a meager 20 points in the second half.

After swiftly regaining the upper hand after a Drake Downs (Simpsonville) layup and two Malik Joseph (Eleuthera, Bahamas) free throws for a two-point lead in the early going of the second 20 minutes, the Wolves traded buckets with the Cavs over the next few possessions.

UVA Wise (13-9, 6-7 SAC) took a 47-46 lead before the first media timeout with just under 15 minutes to play, but Newberry made certain it was their final advantage of the afternoon.

Out of that timeout, Newberry (14-8, 7-5 SAC) utilized a QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) lay-in to regain the lead, starting a string of six straight points for the Wolves. That quick spurt extended to a 17-6 run that was capped off by a TJ Brown (Columbia) steal and score to make it 63-53 with under nine minutes left.

The Wolves furthered their lead to 73-57 with three minutes remaining and added six more to the final tally, including points from Booker Cusaac (Lexington) and Landon Harrison (Columbia). The 19-point victory ties the largest of the season for the Wolves.

Making matters more impressive for Newberry, UVA Wise was up 10 points in the early portion of the first half after an 11-0 run, 20-10, but the resilient Wolves battled back quickly. Using a 13-6 run of their own, the Wolves trimmed the Cavs’ lead to three just a few minutes later.

The Cavs stretched the lead back out to seven at 38-31, but the Wolves responded with seven of the final nine points of the first half to go into the break down only two.

McCollum led Newberry with 21 points and six rebounds; Brown added a season-high 17 points and seven rebounds; Andrew Robinson (Lexington) had a 13-point effort; and Joseph, 10. The leading rebounder for the Wolves was Jalen Johnson (Sumter) who grabbed nine. The Wolves won the battle on the glass by a 42-32 margin and won the turnover battle by four over the Cavs. The Wolves scored 19 points off turnovers, and their bench greatly outshined the Cavs’, outscoring them 25-9.