NEWBERRY — Following a successful fall campaign that saw the team go 3-0, the Newberry College men’s tennis team has announced their full spring schedule.

The Wolves kick off the spring season at the Florence Invitational on Feb 3. Following the invitational, the Wolves host three matches at the Oakland Tennis Center, first Georgia College on Feb. 14, then Anderson comes to town for the Wolves first South Atlantic Conference matchup of the season, and finally Mars Hill rounds out the homestand on Feb. 26.

The Wolves split the first week of March between home and away matches, first going to play North Greenville on March 4 before hosting Limestone on March 6. The Wolves then travel for three SAC road matches, UVA Wise on March 11, Tusculum on March 12 and Emory & Henry on March 14, before the team returns home to host Conference Carolinas’ Belmont Abbey and the Peach Belt’s Lander University on March 18.

The nonconference double-header is followed by three SAC home matches. First the Wolves host Catawba on March 19. Then Lenoir-Rhyne comes to town on 26 before the homestand ends against Wingate on March 28.

The Wolves split their final four matches evenly between home and away. Three of the four matches are against SAC opponents. On April 1, the team travels to take on Lincoln Memorial. In their final nonconference match of the season, the Wolves host Division I College of Charleston on April 6 before getting back on the road to take on Coker on April 12. The Wolves wrap up the season at home against Carson-Newman on April 15.

The South Atlantic Conference Championship is scheduled for April 20 in Sumter.