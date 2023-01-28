NEWBERRY — The Newberry College baseball team and Head Coach Russell Triplett have announced a 48-game slate that features multiple NCAA tournament participants from last season including the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Division II Champions.

The Wolves open their 2023 campaign with a two-game home slate as they welcome in the Patriots of Francis Marion on February 3 and 4 before heading to Florence to round out the series on February 5. The next weekend, the Wolves will have a home-away-home series with the Pacers of USC Aiken. The Wolves are 12-26 overall against the Patriots all-time but are currently on a three-game win streak with them. The two teams haven’t played since 2019. The Pacers hold the advantage all-time in their series as well, though the Wolves were able to secure the 3-1 series win just last season.

A mid-week home matchup against Southern Wesleyan will prep the team for the Newberry Round Robin on the weekend with a three-team schedule featuring visiting Coker and Shepherd. The Wolves are a perfect 6-0 against the Warriors all-time, including a three-game series sweep last season. Newberry also holds a 3-1 advantage over Shepherd all-time, though the two teams haven’t taken the field together since 2005. The Wolves also hold an advantage against the Cobras all-time with a 31-17-1 mark against their conference foes.

Two mid-week road trips to Georgia College and Erskine are sandwiched around a four-game home series with Indiana University of Pennsylvania who will making the trip to the Smith Road Complex from up north. Georgia College holds the slight edge in the series overall, though the two teams split their series from last year with each taking the win on their home field. This will be the first meeting between the Wolves and the Crimson Hawks, who posted a 27-22 overall record and a 16-12 mark in the PSAC last season. Erskine and Newberry are tied at 12 wins apiece overall with the Wolves currently maintaining a three-game win streak.

The Wolves then open their South Atlantic Conference schedule with a trip up to Gaffney to take on the Saints of Limestone the hitting a four-game home stretch with a midweek non-conference matchup against Anderson followed by a three-game league series with Mars Hill. Newberry is 24-17 all time and are currently amid a four-game win streak. It’s been 9 games since Anderson has beaten the Wolves as Newberry holds a 37-26 advantage against the Trojans. Another extended streak of six games holds for the Wolves against the Lions, where Newberry sits 40-26 overall.

Hitting the road for a five-game road-trip this time, the Wolves will start with a matchup with USC Aiken to round out their season series before head to UVA Wise for a three-game conference slate. Newberry rounds out their road trip with a visit to Coker to wrap up that series as well. The Wolves have posted a perfect 6-0 record against the Cavaliers since their joined the SAC just a few seasons ago.

Two conference home series against Carson-Newman and Catawba sandwich a series wrapping game against Anderson and a three-game league series with Emory & Henry on the road. The Wolves are currently on a three-game winning streak over the Eagles, with two of those victories coming in the SAC Tournament. This is the first time the Wolves and Wasps will meet on the diamond. Emory & Henry posted a 6-17 record last year in the final year as a Division III institution. The Wolves were able to sweep their regular season series with the Indians last year and the two have evenly split their last 10 matchups.

Rounding out their midweek contest with the final series game against Georgia College, the Wolves will then welcome in Wingate for a three-game series before heading up to Hickory for a three-game tilt against the Bears of Lenoir-Rhyne. The Wolves have battled back and forth with the Bulldogs for many years with many one or two run games in the past three years. The Wolves hold a 45-36 overall record over Lenoir-Rhyne.

The SAC Tournament will take place over two weeks this year as the league switches to a regional format for their tournament with two campus sites hosting a four-team double elimination tournament with the winners of each advancing to a best-of-three series at the Smokies Stadium the next weekend. However, the Wolves are guaranteed at least another weekend of action after the league tournament as they welcome in 2019 National Champions Tampa to the Smith Road Complex for a three-game series. The two teams haven’t met since 2007.

The Wolves look to open their season on Friday, February 3 at home against Francis Marion. First pitch of the new season is slated for 4:00 p.m.