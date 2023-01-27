NEWBERRY — After an impressive 33-17 season in 2022, the Newberry Wolves softball team prepares to return to the diamond in 2023. The team’s 33-win mark in 2022 is tied for the second-most ever in a season by a Newberry team, trailing the 34-win 2002 and 2007 seasons by just one win.

The Wolves have a slightly home-centric schedule, playing 22 of their 41 games at the Smith Road Complex while traveling for 19 games. The home games are split almost evenly between conference and nonconference games, as 12 games hosted at the Smith Road Complex will be South Atlantic Conference matchups and 10 will see the Wolves host out-of-conference opponents. Twelve of the team’s 19 road contests are SAC games, while only seven feature out-of-conference matchups. All matchups, aside from Feb 10 and 11 series at Lee University and Feb. 18 and 19 Newberry Classic, are scheduled in pairs as part of a double header.

The Wolves start the season at home against in-state Conference Carolinas opponent Southern Wesleyan for two games on Feb 4. Following the one-day homestand to start the season, the Wolves have their longest road trip of the season, facing five games on the road and none in the state of South Carolina. First, the team heads to Augusta, Ga. to take on the Augusta Jaguars on Feb. 7 for two games before traveling to Cleveland, Tenn. for their only three game series of the season against Lee University. The first day of the series, Feb. 10, will feature a single game and the teams will play a double header the next day.

The team returns to the Smith Road Complex for a six-game home stand that includes the start of conference play. Before SAC play begins, the Wolves host Fairmont State and Lees-McRae for two games each over Feb. 18 and 19. The Wolves hold a 5-1 series advantage over Fairmont State and won the last two meetings, the most recent of which took place during the 2011 season. Newberry holds the same winning percentage against the Bobcats with a 10-2 series record including a nine-game win streak over the Bobcats which dates back to the 2001 season.

After the Newberry Classic, the Wolves open SAC play at home against the Limestone Saints on Feb. 22. The Wolves and Saints both ended the 2022 season 12-12 in conference play, but since the Saints took both games in Gaffney last season, they recieved the nod to the conference tournament.

Following the six-game homestand, the Wolves play six of their next eight games on the road. First, they head to Tigerville for two games against North Greenville on Feb. 25, their final nonconference road games of the season. After the in-state battle with the Crusaders, the Wolves head to Wingate to take on the Bulldogs for their first SAC road games of the season on March 1.

The Wolves return home for two games against Emmanuel College on March 4. The Wolves are undefeated all-time against the Lions, winning both of the teams’ only two matches in 2016 by eight runs. Following the games against Emmanuel, the Wolves return to the road to take on UVA Wise on March 8. Newberry then settles in for four games at the Smith Road Complex as they host last season’s conference tournament champions, the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters, on March 11 and Emory and Henry on March 14.

On March 18, the Wolves head on the road to take on last season’s conference championship runners-up, the Carson-Newman Eagles, before returning home on March 21 to finish out their nonconference slate with USC Beaufort.

The games against the Land Sharks kick off a six-game home stand that also includes Mars Hill on March 29 and last season’s SAC regular season champion Anderson Trojans on April 1. Aside from April 1, the Wolves spend the first half of April on the road with the next four games coming on the road against Catawba on April 7 and Coker on April 12.

The Wolves split their final four games evenly between home and away, with the team’s final two home games coming on April 15 against Lenoir-Rhyne before ending the season on the road a week later in Greeneville, Tenn. against Tusculum on April 22.

The opening round of the 2023 SAC Softball Championship is scheduled for April 28-30 at campus sites. While the location of the championship series is still to be determined, it is scheduled to take place May 3 and 4.