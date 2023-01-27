NEWBERRY — Following the 2021-22 season that saw the Wolves reach the SAC championship semifinals and the NCAA southeast regional, the Newberry College women’s tennis team has announced their full spring 2023 schedule.

The Wolves posted a 2-0 record in the fall and also appeared in the ITA Classic in Sumter as well as hosting Presbyterian College for an exhibition match at Oakland Tennis Center.

The Wolves will kick off the season by hosting Erskine on Feb. 1 and then traveling to the Florence Invitational on Feb. 3. Following an eight-day break, the Wolves head on the road for their first road match of the season against Flagler on Feb 11. Following another eight-day break, the Wolves travel to Milledgeville, Ga. to take on Georgia College on Feb. 19.

On Feb. 23, the Wolves host their first South Atlantic Conference opponent, Mars Hill. Following their matchup with the Lions, the Wolves head to Greenwood on Feb. 25 for a double-header against Lander at 9 a.m. and Belmont Abbey at 1 p.m.The team will make a brief stop at home for their second SAC matchup to host the Anderson Trojans on Feb. 26 before making one final nonconference stop in Tigerville to take on North Greenville on March 4 before finishing the season with SAC play.

The Wolves will first host Limestone on March 7 before a three match road trip that includes: UVA Wise on on March 11, Tusculum on March 12, and Emory & Henry on March 14. Following the road trip, the Wolves are back at the Oakland Tennis Center for their next three matches. First is Catawba on March 19 and Lenoir-Rhyne on March 26 before the 2022 SAC Championship runners-up, Winage, come to town on March 28.

Two of the final three matches for the Wolves are on the road. They first travel to take on Lincoln Memorial on April 1. The Wolves next head to Hartsville for a matchup with the Coker Cobras on April 12 before ending the season at home against Carson-Newman on April 15.

The South Atlantic Conference Championship is scheduled for April 20 in Sumter.