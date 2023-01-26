NEWBERRY COUNTY — Last week, The Newberry High School boys basketball team captured two road wins in a span of 24 hours.

Last Tuesday at Mid-Carolina, the lead between the two teams bounced back-and-forth in the first quarter before the Bulldogs took the lead for good with 30 seconds left in the stanza.

Newberry did not see a double-digit lead at the end of any quarter until the final buzzer, 62-52.

The Rebels converted both two more free throws (five), and three-pointers than Newberry did, (five).

Newberry, meanwhile, won the two-point category for the night, 25-16.

Five underclassmen did all of the scoring for the Rebels which include the following: Jacob Clark, (21 points), Kaden Myers, (15), Nolan Palmore (seven), Connor Cromer (six) and the three points by Ty Floyd.

Darius Elkins led the Newberry scoring with 16 points, while both Chrishaud Cromer and Tyquaviuos Davis had 14 points apiece.

Isiah Glymph and Kenton Caldwell finished the night each with six points, while the trio of Liam Davenport, AJ Jeter and Shaquil Good had two points apiece.

Newberry completed a seasonal sweep of Fairfield Central the following night in Winnsboro, with a 68-53 victory.

Like on the previous evening, trips to the charity stripe were far and few between for the Bulldogs, as they converted three of their six trips there.

The Griffins went 12-of-14 from the line during the game.

Newberry dominated the field-shot category, 29-17, even though the home team hit seven three-pointers compared to the visitors’ five.

Davis led the Newberry scoring with 23 points, while Cromer and Caldwell also ended the night in double-digits, finishing with 19 and 17 respectively.

AJ Jeter scored four points for Newberry, while Elkins and Davenport’s two points each and the one-point of Good ended the scoring for the Bulldogs.