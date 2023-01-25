NEWBERRY — Newberry wrestling returned to Eleazer Arena and welcomed the Lions from Emmanuel College, on Monday.

Zach Shupp (Fairfield, Ohio) 125 lbs got things started for the Wolves, but it was one of the easiest of the night when he won his match by forfeit. With the actual first match of the dual, 133 lbs Fletcher Swindall (Alexandria, Ala.) defeated Harvey Ridings by a major decision, 8-0. Josh Blatt (Albemarle, N.C.) 141 lbs followed suit with a victory of his own over Joshua Kincaid in a close 11-10 decision before 149 lbs Devan Moore (Baxley, Ga.) won by tech fall against Clayton Frost at 2:07 by a score of 16-1.

Nolan Wheeler (Dahlonega, Ga.) 157 lbs beat Gage Shetley by a 4-2 decision, and 165 lbs P.J. Wunderlich (Myrtle Beach) handedly defeated Connor Smith by a 14-7 decision, narrowly missing out on a major. Dayton Fields (Seneca, Mo.) 174 lbs, fresh off of being ranked the top wrestler in his weight class in Super Region II, showed why he’s ranked #1 in the region by pinning Grady Tisdale in 56 seconds, followed by 184 lbs ZeBrandon Gant (Springfield, Ga.) beating Markis Hill, ranked #4 in the region, by an 8-4 decision.

Khris Walton (Merrillville, Ky.) 197 lbs would came out the gates strong, pinning Micha Clemson 19 seconds before the first period ended, and, to complete the shutout win, 285 lbs Devon Rice (Rock Hill) got the crowd on their feet with a pin of Ja’Mond Goodwine at 1:17.

In the four extra matches on the night, 133 JP Gamez (Dade City, Fla.), 184 Des Marshall (St. Petersburg, Fla.), 184 lbs Armando Acosta (Gainesville, Fla.) and 197 lbs John Parker (Temecula, Calif.) all secured wins with Acosta and Parker winning outside of their regular weight classes. Gamez won a 10-5 decision over Eli Holton, Marshall defeated Owen Moss by a 13-2 major decision, Acosta (wrestling a weight class up at 197) beat Dylan Lyerly by decision, 11-5, and Parker (regularly wrestling at 197, but wrestled at heavyweight for this match) claimed victory over Anthony Olea by major decision, 14-2.