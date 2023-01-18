HARTSVILLE — Last week, Newberry College wrestling took the trip to Hartsville to take on the Cobras from Coker.

The dual would start off at 141 lbs, but Josh Blatt (Albemarle, N.C.) started things off right by securing a fall over Zaid Miller at 3:23. Devan Moore, 149 lbs, (Baxley, Ga.) kept it up with a 16-0 tech fall over Dylan Billingsley at 3:10, along with 157 lbs Nolan Wheeler (Dahlonega, Ga.), who won a 6-3 decision over Noah Korenoski.

Keeping up the streak, 165 lbs P.J. Wunderlich (Myrtle Beach( (in his return to his undergraduate alma mater) won by tech fall against Matthew Williams 16-0 at 2:49 before 174 lbs Asa Walton (Buena, N.J.) pinned Austin Collins at 4:41. Armando Acosta, 184 lbs, (Gainesville, Fla.) kept things going for the Wolves by winning a 7-5 decision over Will Frazier before a forfeit at 197 lbs increased the lead even more.

Devon Rice, 285 lbs, (Rock Hill) took care of business with 5-1 decision over Hamilton Cooper, followed by two consecutive forfeits at 125 and 133 lbs to end the dual officially.

In the lone extra match, 197 lbs John Parker (Temecula, Calif.) secured a victory to cap off the dominant display on the road.