NEWBERRY — The eighth-ranked Newberry High School varsity boys basketball team is in sole possession of first place after picking up regional wins against Ninety Six and Saluda last week.

Facing off against the Wildcats as regional opponents for the first time in nine seasons, Newberry went on a 60-to-40 run in the final three quarters for the 70-50 victory, last Tuesday.

While the Bulldogs had a three-point advantage from the charity stripe, the Wildcats outscored Newberry from the three-point arc, 5-to-4.

Newberry, meanwhile, converted 10 more field shots, 22-to-12.

Kenton Caldwell ended the night with 16 points, while Tyquaviuous Davis was the only Bulldog to score in each of the four quarters as he finished with 15 points.

Chrishaud Cromer scored all of his 10 points in the first three quarters and Darius Elkins and Isiah Glymph each finished with eight apiece.

The scoring ended with the five points by Shaquil Good, three points by Gavin Brown, two points by Jamel Howse, and the lone free-throw of AJ Jeter.

Newberry hosted Saluda on Friday in one of the largest and most boisterous crowds the gym has seen in several seasons.

The lead traded sides at the start, but Newberry turned a 13-point lead after the first stanza, (27-14), into a 76-53 victory at the final buzzer.

Saluda went nine-of-22 from the charity stripe, while the Bulldogs missed 10 of their 18 attempts.

Newberry won the field-shot category, 30-21, as the Bulldogs made eight three-pointers, compared to two for Saluda.

Davis led the Newberry scoring with 20 points, while Elkins finished with 16.

Caldwell dropped in 15 points, Good had six points, while Howse and Cromer had five and four points, respectively.

Miyquan Darby returned from an injury to score three points.

Jeter, Brown and BJ Jones had two points apiece, while Glymph had a free-throw to round out the Newberry scoring.