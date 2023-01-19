NEWBERRY — The girls’ basketball teams of both Ninety Six and Saluda High Schools handed Newberry High School losses last week to begin regional play.

On a road trip to Ninety Six last Tuesday, the Lady Wildcats went on a 20-to-5 second quarter run to lift them to the 57-40 victory.

While both teams tied at having one three-pointer apiece, Ninety Six led the two-point scoring, 20-14, and the converted free-throws, 14-nine.

Daizee Williams finished with 21 points, while Courtney Scurry had seven.

Elsewhere, Jamiyah Williams and Angel Cook had five points apiece, while Yiddisha Lyles ended the Newberry scoring with two points.

The Lady Tigers never trailed in their 67-43 victory at the Scott Gym on Friday.

Both teams combined to attempt 60 free-throws with Saluda having the 19-10 advantage on watching them go in.

Newberry won the three-point contest three-to-one, while the Lady Tigers made 21 two-pointers to Newberry’s 12.

Faith Grey led the Newberry scoring with 17 points, D. Williams finished with 12, while Tamaria Wadsworth and Zy Dunbar had four apiece.

Jamiyah Williams and Cook saw two points fall in apiece, while Lyles and Zakierra Ruff each made one free-throw.