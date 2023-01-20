NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s lacrosse team will start the 2023 campaign with a national ranking to their credit as they were voted 18th in the NIKE/USA Lacrosse Division II Men’s Preseason Poll, as released by the publication prior to the season.

The Wolves had a consistent presence in the top-25 in last year’s poll throughout the season as they posted a 10-7 record overall and a 6-4 record in league action. Only three of Newberry’s wins from the last season didn’t come in double-digit fashion as they played tight matches against Lynn (10-9), Anderson (14-13) and Mars Hill (18-15).

Newberry was one of four South Atlantic Conference schools to earn a top-25 ranking with Wingate ranking the highest at No. 3 with Limestone nearby at No. 6. Lenoir-Rhyne sits right behind the Saints at No. 7 with the Wolves rounded out the league members at No. 18.

The Wolves were led offensively last year by returning junior attacker Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) who posted hat-tricks in ten games last year on his way to 46 goals on the year. Senior Curtis Bukta (Ontario, Canada) was right behind him with 39 goals to his credit while senior Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada) and junior Mac Ryan (Lake Villa, Ill.) each sat with 38 goals on the year as well to bolster the Newberry offense.

Newberry also returns junior Connor Bates (Boiling Springs) who will look to hold down the “X” for the Wolves after winning nearly 50% of his face-offs last season.

Defensively, the Wolves will look to the likes of sophomore Jack Travassos (Ontario, Canada), who recorded 29 caused turnovers and 48 groundballs to keep opposing teams off the scoreboard. Joining him and adding double digit caused turnovers last year to help the defense as well was senior Brock Strong (Ontario, Canada).

After splitting time between the two between the pipes last year, both sophomore Nolan Downey (Ontario, Canada) and junior Griffin Broad (Wake Forest, N.C.) return to shore up the goalie game for the Wolves with both averaging just over 11 goals against per game.

Newberry opens the spring season with a neutral-site scrimmage against Embry-Riddle on January 21 before kicking off regular season action at home against Young Harris on February 8 at 7 p.m.