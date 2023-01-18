NEWBERRY — Snapping a two-game losing streak, the Newberry College (9-7, 2-4 SAC) men’s basketball team turned in an impressive 63-55 win over the Eagles of Carson-Newman in front of a home crowd on Saturday, January 14.

Junior Andrew Robinson (Lexington) led the Wolves with 13 points in the contest, hitting three triples in the game. Senior QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) was second on the team with ten points in the game while junior Jalen Johnson (Sumter) led the Wolves with 8 boards on the day.

Both squads battled back and forth in the opening minutes of action before the Wolves were able to stretch their early lead out to seven points on the back of two layups from Robinson and a jumper from McCollum to take the 12-5 advantage.

That lead stretched to as many as nine on multiple occasions over the next few minutes of play, but the Eagles clawed back into the contest shrinking that lead to just one heading into the final media timeout of the opening half. The Eagles tied the score at 25 just a moment later, but the Wolves outscored the Eagles by a 9-2 margin down the stretch to take the 34-27 lead into the halftime break.

Newberry came out of the break hitting their first two shots from the floor to extend their lead to 11, their largest of the contest. Neither team truly allowed the other to go on a run until the Eagles began to chip into the Wolves lead after the second media time out of the second half, with Carson-Newman working back to a tie at 48 mid ways through the second half.

However, the Wolves put together a 9-2 run yet again after that tie to jump back out to a seven-point advantage. After the Eagles pulled back to within five, the two teams went cold from the floor for nearly two full minutes. The Wolves were able to knock down a three from Robinson and extend their lead back out to eight. The Eagles outscored the Wolves over the final two minutes, but it wasn’t enough as Newberry closed out the 63-55 win.