NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School varsity boys basketball team finished off the year of 2022 with a road win at the top ranked team in 1A, Great Falls.

Last Wednesday in the Scott Gym, the Bulldogs started off the year 2023 in fine form with a 65-61 home overtime win over the fourth ranked team in 3A, Clinton.

Ranked sixth in 2A and hoping to overcome an earlier season loss to the Red Devils, Newberry led by four after the first quarter, 20-16.

Clinton, however, led by at least four points after both the second and third quarters.

With Clinton leading 56-53 in the waning seconds of the game, Darius Elkins took the inbounds pass and turned 180 degrees around to hit a nothing-but-net three-pointer to tie the score and force overtime a short time later.

The charity stripe was never a factor in the game with the Red Devils making three of six from there. Newberry, after missing their first eight attempts, finally converted one in the four minute overtime period.

Clinton also won the three-point contest, six-to-four, but lost the two-point category to Newberry, 19-26.

Kenton Caldwell, Elkins, Isiah Cromer and Ty Davis each ended the night in double digits with 15, 14, and 12 points apiece, respectively.

AJ Jeter finished with eight points, while Shaquille Goode and Isiah Glymph rounded out the Newberry scoring with two points apiece.