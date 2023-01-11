WINGATE, N.C. – The Newberry College women’s basketball team (5-9, 1-3 South Atlantic Conference) fell on the road to the 10-3 Wingate Bulldogs 83-57, last week.

Sophomore center April Rummery-Lamb (Darwin, NT, Australia) led the Wolves in scoring with 11 points. She also recorded two rebounds and a block in the loss. Junior guard Payton Cronen (Louisville, Ky.) netted nine points for the Wolves off of 80% shooting from the field. The Louisville native also recorded two steals, a rebound and an assist against the Bulldogs.

The Wolves got off to a five-point lead to start the game with a three-point basket from Cronen and a jump shot from redshirt senior center Ericka Wiseley (Mt. Pleasant). The Bulldogs finally scored their first basket of the game over two minutes into the contest. A minute after their first basket, Wingate tied the game again with 6:42 to play in the first quarter. Senior guard Holly Davies (Camberley, Surrey, England) made the Wolves’ lead three points once again by sinking a shot from beyond the arc. Over the next four minutes, the teams went back and forth with baskets before senior guard Giulia Bongiorno (Rome, Italy) netted a three-point shot to give the Wolves a 15-13 lead with just over two minutes to play in the first quarter. However, following Bongiorno’s three-pointer, the Bulldogs ended the quarter on a 6-1 run and took a 19-16 lead into the second quarter.

The teams got off to a rough start in the second quarter as neither sank a basket until a minute-and-a-half into the second quarter. Following an offensive rebound, the Wolves responded on their next possession. Davies cut the lead to just one point with 6:49 after driving for a layup. The next three possessions, two for the Wolves and one for the Bulldogs, saw baskets made with Cronen sinking both for the Wolves and reclaiming the lead with just over five minutes to play in the first half. Rummery-Lamb extended the Wolves lead to 28-23 by recording four consecutive points. But with just over three-and-a-half minutes to play, the Bulldogs went on a tear and recorded a 15-4 run to end the half and the Wolves entered halftime down six points, 38-32.

Following a Wingate basket to start the second half, junior guard Faith Putz (Des Moines, Iowa) sank a shot from beyond the arc to cut the lead to five points. The Wolves shooting went cold following the three-pointer, the Wolves missed four shots from the field as the Bulldogs began a four-minute 12-0 run before Rummery-Lamb finally stemmed the bleeding with a jump shot with 5:23 in the third quarter. Over the final five minutes, the Bulldogs again went on a one-sided run, netting 14 points while the Wolves managed one on a made free throw from Davies. At the end of the third quarter, the Wolves trailed 66-38.

Rummery-Lamb sank the Wolves first shot of the fourth quarter and converted the and-one free throw with just under nine minutes to play in the quarter. With just over eight minutes to play, she sank another jump shot. The Wolves put up their best run of the game starting with five minutes to play in the final quarter. Newberry outscored Wingate 12-2 over the final five minutes of the game including four points each from sophomore guard Tyla Paraha (Melbourne, Victoria, Australia) and freshman guard Gabreyel Cook (Harrisburg, N.C.) making her second appearance of the season. But with the third quarter woes still haunting them, the Wolves fell by a final score of 83-57.