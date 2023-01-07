NEWBERRY COUNTY — With 2022 officially in the history books, it is time to take a look back at what happened in the world of sports in 2022 with the top 10 sports stories from the past 365 days.

1. Newberry College football team won the South Atlantic Conference Championship

As reported on Nov. 16, 2022, playing host to the first ever South Atlantic Conference Championship, the No. 21 Newberry College (9-2, 7-2 SAC) football team did not disappoint in front of the home crowd as they were able to take home the crown in the conference with a 27-24 win over Mars Hill on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Prior to the game, Junior Carson Smith (Abbeville) was named the SAC Wealth Enhancement Group Elite 23 award winner for having the top GPA among student-athletes in the championship contest.

Despite a win over Wingate in the Piedmont Region Championship and Saturday’s win, Newberry was left out of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

2. Hornsby gets historic 100 wrestling wins

As reported on Feb. 2, 2022, Zach Hornsby, a Mid-Carolina High School senior, made history at the school by being the first student to reach 100 wins in wrestling. Hornsby said he earned his 100th win on January 7, 2022.

Hornsby said he has been wrestling since the eighth grade when his physical education teacher, Ethan Campbell, recommended he give it a shot.

“I was actually bad at basketball and my PE teacher at that time coached wrestling; he told me to try it out. I went out for a day, about died, and then fell in love with it,” Hornsby said.

In order to get over 100 wins in a high school career, Hornsby, who said he prefers wrestling on his feet as opposed to on the mat, had to practice; he said he practices at school and will also leave to go to club practice in Camden. During the off season, he said he trains at different clubs and tries to get extra work in.

Hornsby is now wrestling at Newberry College.

3. Johnson named Newberry College athletic director

As reported on Jan. 26, 2022, Newberry College appointed Sean Johnson as its new athletic director, effective April 1.

Johnson previously served as athletic director for the University of Jamestown (North Dakota) since 2015. While serving at the University of Jamestown, Johnson saw student-athlete enrollment grow by 35%, to over 650 students. Under his leadership, the program added men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s volleyball and women’s swimming and diving. During Johnson’s tenure, the university completed two major capital projects, the $16 million Harold Newman Arena in 2017, and a $12 million renovation of Gordon and Charlotte Hansen Stadium.

“It is an honor to serve as the next athletic director at Newberry College,” said Johnson. “I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, college community and supporters to ensure we have the best athletic program in the South Atlantic Conference.”

4. Rivers scores 1,000

As reported on Feb. 16, 2022, Newberry Academy senior, Madison Rivers, scored her 1,000th career point Monday, February 7, 2022. The Eagles defeated Richard Winn Academy to clinch the Region Regular Season Championship.

5. Wrestlers earn NCAA Super Region title

As reported on March 2, 2022, The Newberry College wrestling team claimed their second consecutive NCAA Super Region II Title and tenth overall on Saturday in Pembroke, N.C.

Five different Wolves punched their tickets to the NCAA National Tournament in St. Louis, Mo. The Wolves earned a total of 130.5 team points, 26 more points than second place UNC Pembroke.

“I’m proud of what our team has accomplished this year,” said Head Coach Deral Brown. “It’s been a roller coaster of a season and our guys never took their eyes off the goal.”

6. Eagles are champions again

Also reported on March 2, 2022, The Lady Eagles claimed back-to-back SCISA state championships. The Newberry Academy team took the 52-38 win over Cathedral Academy Saturday morning at the Sumter Civic Center.

For the players on the Newberry Academy team, winning state championships have become the norm with all of them now having at least two state championship rings. All five seniors, at that time, Taylor, Rivers, Senn, Joyner and Kailey Cheeks; along with juniors, at that time, Bethany Sawyer and Bailee Kinard, have won four state championships, two in basketball and two in volleyball. Cassie Gilliam has six state championships with two each in volleyball, basketball and competition cheer; Anna Lombardo has won state championships in her first season with the Eagles in volleyball and basketball; Khloe Cheeks has three with two in basketball and one in volleyball; and Jessi Pitts has two one in competition cheer and one in basketball.

7. The Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic sets off in Newberry

On Oct. 19, 2022, The Newberry Observer reported that the Johnson Family Farm proudly hosted the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic Championship on Oct. 8 in Newberry. Over 3,000 runners came to the event to compete in the second biggest high school race in South Carolina.

Jimmy Stephens, the director of track and field and cross country at Newberry College as well as the president of the NDDA, worked closely with the South Carolina Track and Cross-Country Coaches Association (SCTCCCA) to have the race take place in Newberry.

“It’s an event that we actively sought after and tried to get here in Newberry. We were lucky and got the opportunity because the SCCA loved the course and it’s the largest event we’ve ever hosted,” he said.

8. Hunter and Abumere make history at SAC Indoor Championships

As reported on March 2, 2022, The Newberry track and field team completed the indoor portion of the schedule as they competed at the South Atlantic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Winston-Salem. Both the teams secured their highest point totals at the meet in program history as the men scored 26 in a ninth-place finish and the women scored 20 in their tenth-place finish.

The highlight of the weekend came as Jase Hunter made program history in the weight throw. He became the first Newberry athlete to win an individual SAC title with his throw of 16.64m, breaking the school record in the process.

Sarah Abumere earned two trips to the podium in the 60m and 200m, placing third in both. Abumere ran 7.76s in the 60m and 25.35s in the 200m, both new school records in each event.

9. Two MC wrestlers win State

Once again, on March 2, 2022, The Newberry Observer reported that two Mid-Carolina High School wrestlers were state champions in their weight class following the 3A Wrestling State Tournament.

Cam Grier (195) and Ian Pullen (220) both won in their respective weight class over that weekend.

10. NHS girls tennis region champs

On Oct. 26, 2022, it was reported that The Newberry High School girls tennis team went undefeated in their region this season and are region champs for the second year in a row. The team included: Sarah Gonzalez, Kenzie Long, Elizabeth Yi, Jessica Hernandez, Abigail Yi, Keairra Joiner, Madelyn Kemper, Kattie Gamez, Jasmin Lopez.

