GREENWOOD — The Newberry College women’s basketball team dropped their final non-conference contest of the season 76-64 on the road to the Lander Bearcats. Senior guard Holly Davies (Camberley, Surrey, England) posted her season high 19 points in the loss, one short of her career high at Newberry.

Davies was also two points behind the game leader from Lander. She recorded five rebounds and four assists to add to her 19 points. Redshirt senior center Ericka Wiseley (Mt. Pleasant) recorded 11 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks against the Bearcats. Fellow redshirt senior center Tyla Stolberg (Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) netted 10 points, three blocks and two assists for efforts.

Davies started the game hot, netting the first six points for the Wolves and giving Newberry a three point lead with just over seven minutes to play in the first quarter. Over the next almost two minutes, the Bearcats controlled the game and the Wolves only sank one basket, again coming from Davies. The game was even at eight points with five and a half minutes to play in the first quarter. The end of the quarter played out with the teams trading baskets and they entered the second quarter tied at 17 points a piece.

The second quarter is where the Wolves’ offensive struggles caught up to them. The Bearcats opened the quarter on an almost-two-minute five-point run before Wiseley netted the Wolves first basket of the quarter. The Wolves were unable to sink a shot for over four minutes when sophomore guard Ella Pearson (Sudbury, Suffolk, England) finally stemmed the bleeding after the Bearcats netted 10 points of their own and had grown their lead to 11 points with four minutes to play in the half. The Bearcats ended the half on a 7-5 run and took a 39-24 lead into halftime.

The Wolves had a five point scoring advantage in the third quarter, cutting the once-15-point lead to 10 points. Davies accounted for seven of the team’s 12 points through the first four-and-a-half minutes of play with the other five coming from Wiseley and junior guard Payton Cronen (Louisville, Ky.). Over the final five minutes of the third quarter, five Wolves combined for 11 points while holding the Bearcats to eight points over the same span, cutting the Lander lead to 57-47 with 10 minutes left to play.

The fourth quarter was not as kind to the Wolves, who were outscored 19-17 in the final 10 minutes of play. Stolberg recorded six of her 10 points in the final quarter, but the Wolves were unable to overcome the Bearcats’ lead and fell 76-64 on the road.