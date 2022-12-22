NEW YORK, N.Y. — Sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville) has again garnered a national award, his second in as many days, as he was named First-Team All-American by the Associated Press (AP). The Division II All-America team, which is sponsored by Regions Bank, was selected in conjunction with College Sports Communicators

Anderson became the third Newberry player to earn the title of Offensive Player of the Year earlier this year, following in the footsteps of Raleigh Yeldell (2016) and Josh Stepp (2006), after rushing to a new single season high for the Wolves with 1,560 yards from scrimmage to his credit this season. He broke the record with a 63-yard scamper against Wingate before adding to his total in the championship game against Mars Hill. That number is also good enough to sit in sixth place in the conference record book for yards in a season.

His 19 touchdowns sits as the second highest in program history and now sits third in the career rankings for rushing yards with 3,301, needing just over 560 yards to overtake the top spot on the list. He rushed for over 100 yards in a game nine times this season, more than doubling his career number to 16. In addition, Anderson was named First Team All-Conference for the second-straight season. He was also the league statistical champion in rushing yards per game and scoring average.