WICHITA FALLS, Texas — After garnering national attention after recently being named a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist, sophomore running back Mario Anderson (Summerville) secured yet another national recognition as he was named to the All-American Second-Team by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association on Wednesday, December 14.

Anderson set the mark for running backs in the South Atlantic Conference this season on his way to earning Piedmont Division Offensive Player of the Year. He scampered for 1,560 yards while tallying 19 touchdowns, both which rank in the top-10 in the nation. He bettered the Newberry single season rushing record by more than 200 yards and sits third in career rushing yards with 3,301.

He posted the third and fourth highest rushing yards in a single game in back-to-back weeks as he rushed for 246 against Catawba before leading the Wolves to a victory over then #12 Lenoir-Rhyne with 243 yards on the ground. He set a new NCAA record for yards in a quarter with 201 posted against Lenoir-Rhyne in the fourth quarter of that contest. He rushed for over 100 yards in nine games this season, lifting his career total to 16 games. He also was able to score a touchdown in all but one game on the season.

Anderson ranks third in the country in rushing yards per game with 156, fifth in total rushing yards with 1,560, and sixth overall in rushing TDs with 19. He ranks tied for sixth in scoring, averaging 11.4 points per game and ranks fourth in the nation in yards per carry with 7.39. Overall, he ranks 10th in the country in all-purpose yards, averaging 158.5.