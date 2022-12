PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Middle School girls defeated Thornwell twice, recently. On Friday, Dec. 2, the Rebels took a 23-12 win in Clinton after winning at home on Monday 33-21.

On Friday, B Humphries led the Rebels with 10 points followed by M. Mitchum with 6. For the Saints, both J. Pitts and M. Orr scored 4.

On Monday, Mitchum scored 14 and Humphries had 8.

Pitts led the Saints with 7 and was followed by Lowmax with 6.