NEWBERRY — A strong second half comeback was not enough for the Newberry College men’s basketball team (7-3, 1-1 SAC) take a overtime loss to the Catawba College Indians, 97-95m, to end their losing streak at seven.

Senior QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) had another double-double, leading the Wolves in both points with 21 and rebounds with 10. Senior TJ Brown (Columbia) also had a huge game with 16 points, followed by freshman Drake Downs (Simpsonville) with 13.

Catawba jumped out to a 7-0 quickly at the start, but a jump-shot from sophomore Malik Joseph (Eleuthera, Bahamas) got the Wolves storming back on a 10-0 run of their own to take a 10-7 lead four minutes in. The back and forth battle began as the Wolves were able to keep a short lead until 4:22 left in the half when the Indians took their first lead since the opening minutes. Catawba kept that momentum going the rest of the half, leading 47-41 going into the break.

The Indians extended to their largest lead of the game of 17 with 15:27 left in the game. McCollum had two layups, followed by a three-pointer from junior Andrew Robinson (Lexington) which helped spark a comeback to cut the deficit. Down eight with just 4:50 left in the game, a layup from sophomore Malakhi Stremlow (Traverse City, Mich.) followed by two sets of free throws from McCollum set up a huge three-pointer from Robinson to get the Wolves back into the lead with 1:32 left. Catawba fought back immediately, forcing the Wolves to overtime tied at 86.

Catawba scored the first four points of overtime and held the lead for most of the period. Sheppard had layups on back-to-back possessions to tie the game with 25 seconds left, but a foul on the Wolves forced two Catawba free throws that were drained to give the Indians the win, 97-95.