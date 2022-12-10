NEWBERRY — Cameron Wicker, a senior at Mid-Carolina High School, has chosen to attend the College of Charleston to continue running cross country and track.

“I am attending College of Charleston because the team atmosphere is amazing, as well as the school. Also, the coaches are great, and the team was very welcoming. The biology program also seems to be really good,” Wicker said.

Wicker has run for Mid-Carolina for four years and looks forward to growing as a runner as she transitions into college.

“I look forward to continue to grow as a runner and make new bonds with the team and coaches,” she said.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer, he is a student at Presbyterian College.