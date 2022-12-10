PROSPERITY — Two Mid-Carolina High School seniors recently signed their letters of intent to play baseball at the collegiate level. Hayden Lake, 18, will go on to play at USC Sumter and Jace Martin, 17, will go on to play at Newberry College.

Lake said he chose USC Sumter because of the coaches and the “opportunity to chase his dreams.”

“I have been playing baseball my entire life,” he said.

Martin, likewise, credited the coaches to why he chose to play at Newberry College, he also credits the “small family atmosphere.”

“I have been playing since I was three years old,” he said.

Lake said he has been playing baseball for MCHS since the seventh grade and Martin since the eighth grade. As they approach college, Lake said he plans on majoring in sports management and Martin said he plans on being a business major.

“I look forward to meeting new people and the increased competition at a higher level,” Lake said.

“I look forward to the teammates and coaches pushing me each day to be the best I can be,” Martin said.

