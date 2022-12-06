NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s basketball team (3-4, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the Emmanuel College Lions 52-47 to remain unbeaten in Eleazer Arena.

The Wolves’ leading scorer was senior guard Holly Davies (Camberly, Surrey, England) with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. She was followed in scoring by junior guard Dyani Burke (Columbia) with seven points and redshirt senior center Ericka Wiseley (Mt. Pleasant) with six points.

Senior guard Giulia Bongiorno returned to the court for the first time since the Wolves’ Nov. 19 victory over UNC Pembroke. Bongiorno recorded five points in 16 minutes coming off the bench.

The Wolves quickly got off to a two point lead as Wiseley sank two free throws less than 30 seconds into the first quarter. The Wolves’ defense held the Lions to just one point until a Newberry foul sent the Lions to the line with 7:21 remaining in the opening quarter. Following the two made free throws the Lions and Wolves traded baskets over the next 40 seconds giving the Lions a 5-4 lead. Over the next almost three minutes, there were only two baskets made, both coming from Burke for five points giving the Wolves a four-point lead. After the Wolves and Lions once again traded baskets, Davies gave the Wolves a one-point lead with a jump shot with two minutes in the opening quarter. With 44 seconds remaining, Davies recorded a steal and finished the play with a made layup. Redshirt senior center Tyla Stolberg (Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) sank a layup to push the Wolves’ lead to nine points, a 19-10 advantage, at the end of the first quarter.

The Wolves started the second quarter strong, opening on a 6-2 run with baskets from Davies, Stolberg, and junior guard Faith Putz (Des Moines, Iowa) within the first two minutes of the quarter. Bongiorno netted her first point since returning to action with 7:14 remaining in the half as she sank a free throw. The Newberry lead was cut to 10 points with 2:52 remaining in the half as the Lions began to outpace the Wolves. But after that point the Wolves allowed just one point and entered halftime with a 35-24 lead.

The Lions opened the scoring with the first basket of the second half, but Putz and Davies sank a shot each to increase the lead from where it was at halftime. Over the next three minutes and twenty seconds, the Wolves and Lions traded baskets on an even 7-7 run to bring the score to 43-34. But over the final two minutes the Lions outpaced the Wolves 6-3, and cut the Wolves’ lead to 46-40 entering the final 10 minutes.

The Wolves and Lions combined to miss the first four shots of the fourth quarter. The first point was not scored until Emmanuel hit the first of a pair of free throws with 7:44 remaining in the game. The next shot was made almost four minutes later as a Lion hit a jump shot to bring the Wolves’ lead to 46-43. With 3:40 remaining, junior guard Peyton Cronen (Louisville, Ky.) sank the first of a pair of free throws to bring the lead back to four points. The Lions followed with a basket of their own to bring the lead to two points. Following another Emmanuel basket, Wiseley sank the front half of her pair of free throws drawing the lead back to three points. Just over a minute later, she would do it again to draw the lead to four.

Following another Emmanuel basket with 35 seconds to play, Davies sank two crucial free throws to bring the Wolves’ lead back to four points. Fifteen seconds later, Davies sank another free throw to give the Wolves a two-possession lead. The Wolves’ defense forced three missed shots over the final 20 seconds, including a blocked shot by Putz with five seconds remaining and sealed the Wolves’ 52-47 victory.