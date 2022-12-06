NEWBERRY — The South Atlantic Conference released its men’s indoor track and field preseason poll, seeing the Newberry College Wolves voted eighth.

Wingate University led the poll receiving eight first place votes, followed by Lenoir-Rhyne University in second and Limestone University in third, receiving four first places. Carson-Newman University was voted fourth, followed by Catawba College in fifth. Tusculum University came in sixth, then Lincoln Memorial University in seventh. Anderson University was next in ninth, with Coker University rounding the top 10. Mars Hill University was voted 11th, with Emory & Henry College rounding out the list in 12th.

Sophomore Jase Hunter (McDonough, Ga.) will look to lead the Wolves, following 2021 indoor season that saw the first SAC champion in program history, winning the weight throw. Hunter also sits at the top of the list in program history in the weight throw, while also sitting third in the shot put. Transfer Shamar Brown will look to bring great experience for the Wolves, qualifying for the NJCAA National Championships, running in relays that have finished All-American Honors.

The Wolves will open their season on at Clemson University, competing in the Bob Pollock Invitational on January 27-28.