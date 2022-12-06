NEWBERRY — The South Atlantic Conference released its women’s indoor track and field preseason poll, seeing the Newberry College Wolves voted tenth.

Lenoir-Rhyne University led the poll receiving eight first-place votes, followed by Wingate University in second having four first-place votes. Anderson University was voted third, followed by Carson-Newman University in fourth and Catawba College in fifth. Lincoln Memorial University was next voted seventh, with Tusculum University next in eighth and Coker University in ninth. Mars Hill University was voted 11th and rounding out the poll was Emory & Henry College in 12th.

Sophomore Irma Watson-Perez (Sanford, Fla.) will look to lead the Wolves in the field, as she currently sits at the top of the all-time lists for the Wolves in both the Shot Put and the Weight Throw. Junior Sarah Abumere (Waynesboro, Ga.) will look to lead the Wolves on the track, after having All-Conference performances in both the 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash, will sitting at the top of the list all-time in both of those events in program history.

The Wolves will open their season on at Clemson University, competing in the Bob Pollock Invitational on January 27-28.