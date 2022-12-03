NEWBERRY — Amber Hughs, a Mid-Carolina High School senior, will be a member of the North Greenville University softball team next year after signing her letter of intent.

She said she looks forward to meeting new people and increasing her competition after playing softball for 13 years.

“I have been playing softball now for 13 years and I’ve played Mid-Carolina softball for going on six years. The thing I am most looking forward to is being able to meet new people and increase my level of competition,” Hughs said

Hughs plans on majoring in biology and is looking forward to attending North Greenville University for its atmosphere and morals.

“I chose this school because of their morals of a Christ centered life. They have a wonderful atmosphere and it feels like home for me,” she said.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer. He is a student at Presbyterian College.