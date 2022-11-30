BELMONT, N.C. — The Newberry College women’s basketball team (2-4, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) dropped their Saturday matchup against the Belmont Abbey Crusaders, 47-38.

Redshirt senior Ericka Wiseley (Mt. Pleasant) was the Wolves top scorer with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wolves got off to a rough start as shots were not sinking. Wiseley scored the Wolves’ first points of the game after two-and-a-half minutes had passed in the first quarter and the Wolves trailed 14-7 heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter started with a solid defensive effort from the Wolves, holding the Crusaders without a basket for over two minutes to start the quarter. The Wolves scored 10 points in the quarter, with four of those points coming from Wiseley, and headed to the locker room down 24-17.

The Wolves offense returned to form in the third quarter, outperforming the Crusaders in points scored (14) and rebounds (12) in the quarter. With a strong defensive and offensive effort in the third quarter of play, the Wolves looked to overcome their three-point deficit in the final 10 minutes of play as the Crusaders led 34-31.

The Crusaders and Wolves were keeping pace with each other to start the final quarter and cut the lead to just one point when Wiseley sank a layup with 8:20 left to play. The rest of the quarter would not go the Wolves’ way as the Crusaders outpaced Newberry over the final six minutes and claimed the 47-38 victory.