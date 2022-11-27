NEWBERRY — The Newberry College athletics department and Athletic Director Sean Johnson have announced the retirement of Head Tennis Coach Mark Gardiner.

He retires with a 146-121 (.547) record as the head coach of the men’s program and a 175-86 (.670) record as the head coach of the women’s team. Gardiner boasts a combined coaching record of 321-207 (.608) at Newberry College.

Gardiner first came to Newberry for the 2010-11 season as the head men’s tennis coach, taking over the same role with the women’s team the following season. In his first season as men’s head coach, Gardiner took the team to a fourth-place finish in the South Atlantic Conference after being predicted to finish tenth in the conference.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the impact Mark has made on the lives of our student-athletes from around the world during his successful tenure as our men’s and women’s tennis coach,” said Johnson. “His student-athletes have always set the standard for excellence on and off the court and are making a difference in the world after graduation. He is not only an incredible coach and mentor, but a key part of our department and his leadership will be missed by all of us.”

Under Gardiner’s leadership 28 Wolves have been named to the all-conference single’s team, 15 on the women’s side and 13 on the men’s side. Eight women’s doubles teams and seven men’s doubles teams have been named all-conference during Gardiner’s time at Newberry. Since taking over the program, the men’s team has had one player of the year and one freshman of the year. The women’s team has had one player of the year since Gardiner became the head coach.

“It’s been a great ride. I want to thank all present and past players. Also athletic staff and everyone that has supported the program,” said Gardiner on his time at Newberry. “We all have built a very solid program over the last 13 years. I look forward to seeing the program continue to prosper. Go Wolves.”

The Wolves improved from a 13-10 overall (4-5 SAC) record in his first season as women’s coach to a SAC Tournament finalist run with a 17-8 overall (8-3 SAC) record in 2013-14. Newberry’s overall record improved to 17-6 in 2014-15. Newberry had three players receive all-conference honors in 2015-16 after finishing with a 16-7 overall record and a 7-4 mark in conference play.

Newberry men’s tennis had one of the best seasons in program history in 2015-16. The Wolves had a narrow 5-4 defeat in the SAC Conference Tournament Finals. Newberry had an overall record of 20-6 and 7-4 in conference play. Jacob Svantesson earned freshman of the year honors as Newberry notched six positions on the all-conference team.

In 2021-22, the women’s tennis team produced the best record in program history (24-5), including the program’s first NCAA tournament victory over Queens at Flagler College. They rose as high as No. 11 in the ITA Division II Women’s Tennis Rankings. After the conclusion of the regular season, three women were named All-SAC with Zulay Castaneda earning South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year honors.