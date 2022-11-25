NEWBERRY — After an impressive three game performance, senior QuanDavieon McCollum (Clio) was named South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday, November 21.

Over the three-game span, McCollum averaged 18.7 points per game, including two 20-point games against Converse University and Clayton State University, in which the Wolves has a 3-0 record in those games. McCollum also shot 66.7 percent from three-point range and 50 percent from the field, while also the leading scorer in both comeback victories against Clayton State and Georgia College as well.