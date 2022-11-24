ROCK HILL — Four members of the Newberry College field hockey team were named to the 2022 South Atlantic Conference All-Conference teams last week.

Stembile Chikoore (Harare, Zimbabwe) led the Wolves as a member of the all-conference first team. Lieke Varenkamp (Middelburg, Netherlands), Payton Findlay (Cairns, Australia) and Tamsin Bangert were all named to the all-conference second team.

Through the end of the regular season, Chikoore led the Wolves in goals (10) and points (24). She also led the team in game winning goals with four. Chikoore showed why she was selected to the first team by notching a goal and an assist in the team’s Nov. 15 quarterfinal matchup with Coker. After playing in just three games in her freshman season, Chikoore has become a breakout star for the Wolves in 2022.

Bangert led the team in assists (6) and was second on the team in goals (8). Two of her goals were game winners for the Wolves. A 13-game starter in 2021, Bangert improved her totals in assists and goals in 2022 while also raising her shooting percentage.

Varenkamp, a freshman, appeared in all 17 regular season games, starting in 10. She recorded three goals in her freshman campaign for the Wolves, putting her fourth on the team in that category. Combined with her four regular-season assists, Varenkamp tied for third in most points by a Wolf this season.

Findlay started 16 of 17 games for the Wolves this season, her second consecutive season with 16 starts. Her strong defensive skills have limited opposing forwards from finding shot opportunities and she’s a big reason why the Wolves are allowing fewer than two goals per game.