SPARTANBURG — After two hard fought losses, the Newberry College men’s basketball team (1-2, 0-0 SAC) came back with a huge victory against Converse University last week, led by a huge performance from senior QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio).

The sides went back and forth before a 9-0 run was sparked from a fast break jump shot from sophomore Malik Joseph (Eleuthera, Bahamas) taking a 20-11 lead with 9:13 left in the first half. Sophomore Malahki Stremlow was able to make a layup, followed up by a three pointer from senior TJ Brown (Columbia), giving the Wolves their largest lead of the half, 25-14, with 7:08 left. The Valkyries were able to get within one of the Wolves, but Newberry was able to keep a leading going into half, 34-29.

Converse was able to tie the game back up at 40, before Joseph made layup to spark the Wolves as that was the last time they were tied the rest of the game with 11:45 left. The Wolves lead grew as large as 15 from a jumper from freshman Drake Downs (Simpsonville) with just minutes left in the game as the Wolves cruised on to victory, 68-56.

McCollum led the Wolves huge, having 20 points, along with grabbing 7 rebounds as well, five of which were offensive rebounds. Also having double digit points totals were Downs with 12, Stremlow with 11 and Joseph with 10.