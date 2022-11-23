NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s basketball team (1-3, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) claimed their first victory of the season by defeating the UNC Pembroke Braves 68-64 Saturday afternoon at Eleazer Arena.

The Wolves opened the game with a 14-0 run through the first four minutes of the game, punctuated by a three-pointer from senior guard Holly Davies (Camberly, Surrey, England). Following the opening scoring run, the Wolves and Braves went almost basket-for-basket down the stretch in the first quarter, and Newberry took a 10-point, 22-12 lead into the second quarter.

Senior guard Giulia Bongiorno (Rome, Italy) knocked down a jump-shot to open the second-quarter scoring as the Wolves and Braves once again scored at the same pace. From 7:42 in the second quarter to 1:35, the Braves outpaced the Wolves in scoring, but just one point as the Wolves held on to an 11-point lead. Junior guard Faith Putz (Des Moines, Iowa) knocked down a three-pointer to swell the lead to 14-points. But the Braves scored the final four points of the first half and for the second consecutive game, the Wolves entered halftime with a 10-point lead.

Over the first three minutes of the third quarter, the Braves slowly chipped away at the Wolves’ lead and with 6:46 remaining the Wolves held on to a four-point, 42-38, lead. The Wolves scored the next five points following the Braves’ three-point shot at 6:46 in the third, growing the lead back to nine points with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter. Once again, the Wolves and Braves went almost basket-for-basket and the Wolves held on to their seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

Putz scored the first field goal of the fourth quarter bringing Newberry’s lead to nine points. Then after a UNC Pembroke field goal with 8:50 remaining, the Braves went on a 7-2 run over the next minute to bring the game within three points. Defense was the name of the game over the next two minutes, as turnovers and missed field goal attempts held both teams scoreless over the stretch. The next basket didn’t come until the Braves hit a free throw to bring the game within one point. The Braves claimed the lead with just under four minutes to play, but redshirt senior Tyla Stolberg (Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) gave the Wolves the lead back just 18 seconds later and they did not look back. Including Stolberg’s field goal, the Wolves ended the game on a 13-8 run and secured the 68-64 victory over the Braves.

Bongiorno led the Wolves in scoring with 15 points. She also recorded three assists and two rebounds in the win. Junior guard Payton Cronen (Louisville, Ky.) was second on the team in scoring with 12 points, including going 4-6 from beyond the arc. Cronen also recorded seven rebounds and an assist. Redshirt senior Ericka Wiseley (Mt. Pleasant) tallied 11 points in the victory as well as six rebounds, three blocks, and an assist.